Pawan Kalyan announced the sequel to his 2025 hit 'OG', reuniting with director Sujeeth. The film, part of the 'OG Universe', will be produced by Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and will explore the untold story of the protagonist, Gambheera.

Actor Pawan Kalyan has announced the sequel of his hit film 'OG' on Thursday.

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The movie will be directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan's production house, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, shared the video on X, showcasing a conversation between Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan. The clip also showcased glimpses of a comic book featuring Pawan Kalyan's heroism during a war situation.

While sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the OG Universe saga."

Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga 🌋#OG2 pic.twitter.com/pDzTwHJ6zH — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) June 25, 2026

A Look Back at 'They Call Him OG'

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' was released in the theatres in 2025. It was written and directed by Sujeeth. Apart from the lead star, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also starred Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sudev Nair and Sriya Reddy.

The film follows Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade to face a powerful crime-lord, Omi Bhau.

The film recieved a thunderous opening at the box office and the theatres.

Visuals show an enthusiastic crowd outside the theatres, appearing full of energy and excitement for Pawan Kalyan's action thriller.

The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025.

(ANI)