Alka Yagnik addresses concern after a video showed her in a wheelchair at the Padma Awards. The veteran singer clarified she was fatigued after a long day and is recovering well, urging fans not to worry about her health.

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has reassured fans about her health after a video of her in a wheelchair at the Padma Awards ceremony sparked concern online. Addressing the speculation, the celebrated singer, in an Instagram post, clarified that she is recovering well and had only requested wheelchair assistance due to fatigue after a long day of engagements at the prestigious event. "I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving," Alka Yagnik wrote in her statement. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaAA_6KtkAG/

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Thanking fans for their love, prayers and support, Yagnik urged everyone not to worry, saying she is feeling much better. She also thanked the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and the Home Ministry for the honour. "Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together," she said.

Singer opens up about past health struggles

This came after Alka Yagnik, in a previous post, opened up about her health struggles. She revealed that she had largely stayed away from the public eye over the past two years due to ongoing health issues, acknowledging the support and prayers she received during this difficult period. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ8RVnQxnR-/

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she wrote.

Accepts Padma Bhushan with 'gratitude'

Marking a rare public appearance, the 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' singer said she accepted the Padma Bhushan "with a heart full of gratitude," describing it as deeply humbling. During the ceremony, Yagnik required the support of on-site security and event staff to walk, drawing public attention and concern President Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)