Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony | PHOTOS

Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with businessman Antony Thattil in a dreamy wedding on December 12, 2024. The couple celebrated their love with two ceremonies—one following Tamil Brahmin traditions and another as a Christian wedding. Their heartwarming love story spans over 15 years, making their union even more special

article_image1
Love is truly in the air for Keerthy Suresh, who recently embraced marital bliss with businessman Antony Thattil. The couple exchanged vows in a fairytale Christian wedding on December 12, 2024

article_image2

The actress delighted her fans by sharing unseen moments from the ceremony on her official Instagram handle, leaving the internet mesmerized by her ethereal bridal look

article_image3

Keerthy stunned in a pristine white gown, exuding elegance and grace. Her soft curls and delicate veil complemented her radiant appearance, making her a vision to behold

article_image4

Antony, on the other hand, looked effortlessly stylish in a classic wedding suit, perfectly complementing his bride. The dreamy wedding decor added to the magical ambiance of the event

article_image5

In her post, Keerthy reflected on the special occasion, mentioning how they exchanged their vows in a sundowner ceremony, emphasizing the love they share

article_image6

The couple honored both their traditions by having two wedding ceremonies. They first tied the knot in a Tamil Brahmin-style wedding, followed by a Christian ceremony

article_image7

Ever since the celebrations, Keerthy has been offering fans a glimpse into the joyous wedding festivities through her social media updates

article_image8

Antony Thattil, originally from Kochi, is a Dubai-based businessman with a successful chain of luxury resorts in his hometown. He also has business interests in Chennai, Keerthy’s native city, where he runs a few companies

article_image9

Unlike Keerthy, Antony prefers a low-profile lifestyle and rarely makes public appearances with her, choosing to keep their relationship away from the limelight

article_image10

Their love story dates back 15 years, beginning when they were teenagers. They first crossed paths around 2008-09, when Keerthy was still in school and Antony was preparing for his undergraduate studies

article_image11

Despite their long journey together, the couple has always maintained a private relationship, keeping their romance away from public attention

article_image12

Fans and well-wishers continue to shower the newlyweds with love and blessings, hoping they share a lifetime of happiness together

article_image13

Keerthy’s wedding celebrations were nothing short of grand, with close family and friends in attendance, making the occasion even more special and intimate

article_image14

The actress’s wedding posts have been receiving immense love from fans and industry colleagues, who continue to shower the couple with warm wishes and blessings

