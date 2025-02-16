Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony | PHOTOS

Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with businessman Antony Thattil in a dreamy wedding on December 12, 2024. The couple celebrated their love with two ceremonies—one following Tamil Brahmin traditions and another as a Christian wedding. Their heartwarming love story spans over 15 years, making their union even more special

Love is truly in the air for Keerthy Suresh, who recently embraced marital bliss with businessman Antony Thattil. The couple exchanged vows in a fairytale Christian wedding on December 12, 2024

The actress delighted her fans by sharing unseen moments from the ceremony on her official Instagram handle, leaving the internet mesmerized by her ethereal bridal look

Keerthy stunned in a pristine white gown, exuding elegance and grace. Her soft curls and delicate veil complemented her radiant appearance, making her a vision to behold

Antony, on the other hand, looked effortlessly stylish in a classic wedding suit, perfectly complementing his bride. The dreamy wedding decor added to the magical ambiance of the event

In her post, Keerthy reflected on the special occasion, mentioning how they exchanged their vows in a sundowner ceremony, emphasizing the love they share

The couple honored both their traditions by having two wedding ceremonies. They first tied the knot in a Tamil Brahmin-style wedding, followed by a Christian ceremony

Ever since the celebrations, Keerthy has been offering fans a glimpse into the joyous wedding festivities through her social media updates

Antony Thattil, originally from Kochi, is a Dubai-based businessman with a successful chain of luxury resorts in his hometown. He also has business interests in Chennai, Keerthy’s native city, where he runs a few companies

Unlike Keerthy, Antony prefers a low-profile lifestyle and rarely makes public appearances with her, choosing to keep their relationship away from the limelight

Their love story dates back 15 years, beginning when they were teenagers. They first crossed paths around 2008-09, when Keerthy was still in school and Antony was preparing for his undergraduate studies

Despite their long journey together, the couple has always maintained a private relationship, keeping their romance away from public attention

Fans and well-wishers continue to shower the newlyweds with love and blessings, hoping they share a lifetime of happiness together

Keerthy’s wedding celebrations were nothing short of grand, with close family and friends in attendance, making the occasion even more special and intimate

The actress’s wedding posts have been receiving immense love from fans and industry colleagues, who continue to shower the couple with warm wishes and blessings

Latest Videos