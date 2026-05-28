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- Kattalan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese's Action Thriller Worth the Hype? Read On
Kattalan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese's Action Thriller Worth the Hype? Read On
Kattalan FIRST Review: Malayalam action thriller has opened to mixed audience reactions after its theatrical release. While viewers praised Ravi Basrur’s powerful background score, many criticised film’s loud narration style, familiar gangster-drama
Mixed Reactions Pour In After First Shows
The Antony Varghese-starrer generated strong buzz before release, especially because of its reported connection to the world of ‘Marco’. Soon after the first screenings, social media platforms were flooded with audience opinions about the screenplay, pacing and presentation style.
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Several viewers felt the film delivered a decent setup with intense gang rivalry and ivory smuggling as the core plot. Many appreciated the interval sequence and villain introduction, but some believed the first half lacked major high points and depended heavily on style over substance.
A section of viewers also complained about the loud background music and sound mixing, saying the dialogues were difficult to understand in several scenes. Critics online described the narration as slow and repetitive despite the film’s violent action-driven setup.
Ravi Basrur’s Music Emerges As Major Highlight
Even among mixed reviews, one aspect that consistently received praise was Ravi Basrur’s background score. Audiences felt the music elevated several action sequences and added intensity to the overall atmosphere of the film.
Fans highlighted the spine-chilling action blocks and appreciated how the soundtrack maintained tension throughout key moments. Some viewers even stated that the film became more engaging towards the latter half because of the combination of action and background music.
However, not everyone was fully convinced by the execution. A few moviegoers felt the film leaned too much on slow-motion visuals and loud sound design instead of building emotional depth or originality in storytelling.
‘Marco’ Comparisons Continue Despite Clarification
Many early viewers noticed similarities between ‘Kattalan’ and the visual style of ‘Marco’, which led to further discussions about a possible shared cinematic universe. The presence of actors associated with ‘Marco’ added more fuel to the speculation online.
Amid the growing chatter, actor Unni Mukundan had already clarified earlier that he has no involvement with ‘Kattalan’ or any connected universe. Through an official statement from his production banner, the actor requested fans to stop linking him to the project.
Directed by debutant Paul George, ‘Kattalan’ stars Antony Varghese alongside Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh and Anson Paul in important roles.
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