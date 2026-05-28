Even among mixed reviews, one aspect that consistently received praise was Ravi Basrur’s background score. Audiences felt the music elevated several action sequences and added intensity to the overall atmosphere of the film.

Fans highlighted the spine-chilling action blocks and appreciated how the soundtrack maintained tension throughout key moments. Some viewers even stated that the film became more engaging towards the latter half because of the combination of action and background music.

However, not everyone was fully convinced by the execution. A few moviegoers felt the film leaned too much on slow-motion visuals and loud sound design instead of building emotional depth or originality in storytelling.

‘Marco’ Comparisons Continue Despite Clarification

Many early viewers noticed similarities between ‘Kattalan’ and the visual style of ‘Marco’, which led to further discussions about a possible shared cinematic universe. The presence of actors associated with ‘Marco’ added more fuel to the speculation online.

Amid the growing chatter, actor Unni Mukundan had already clarified earlier that he has no involvement with ‘Kattalan’ or any connected universe. Through an official statement from his production banner, the actor requested fans to stop linking him to the project.

Directed by debutant Paul George, ‘Kattalan’ stars Antony Varghese alongside Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh and Anson Paul in important roles.