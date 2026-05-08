Dridam, directed by Martin Joseph, officially hit theatres on May 8 and quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Early viewers shared their thoughts on X soon after the first screenings, with many praising the film’s suspense-driven storytelling and atmospheric setting.

The movie stars Shane Nigam in the lead role as a young police officer handling his first major posting in a remote hill station. What begins as a routine assignment slowly turns into a tense murder investigation after human remains are discovered under mysterious circumstances.

While some viewers appreciated the film’s slow-burn approach and investigative tension, others felt the narrative takes time to fully engage. Despite the divided reactions, the opening-day buzz has helped the film gain attention among thriller fans.