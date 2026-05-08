- Home
- Entertainment
- Dridam FIRST Review OUT: Is Shane Nigam's Malayalam Crime Thriller Worth Your Time? Check Here
Dridam FIRST Review OUT: Is Shane Nigam's Malayalam Crime Thriller Worth Your Time? Check Here
Dridam FIRST Review OUT: Malayalam crime thriller Dridam opened in theatres on May 8 with early audience reactions pouring in online. Starring Shane Nigam, the mystery drama has sparked mixed but curious first impressions among moviegoers
Dridam Opens In Theatres With Strong Curiosity Among Audiences
Dridam, directed by Martin Joseph, officially hit theatres on May 8 and quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Early viewers shared their thoughts on X soon after the first screenings, with many praising the film’s suspense-driven storytelling and atmospheric setting.
The movie stars Shane Nigam in the lead role as a young police officer handling his first major posting in a remote hill station. What begins as a routine assignment slowly turns into a tense murder investigation after human remains are discovered under mysterious circumstances.
While some viewers appreciated the film’s slow-burn approach and investigative tension, others felt the narrative takes time to fully engage. Despite the divided reactions, the opening-day buzz has helped the film gain attention among thriller fans.
Story Revolves Around A High-Pressure Investigation
The core plot of Dridam follows a rookie officer trying to solve a disturbing case within a strict deadline. As pressure from senior officials and the public intensifies, the officer is forced to dig deeper into hidden truths surrounding the crime.
The film blends crime, mystery, and emotional tension while exploring the psychological pressure faced by law enforcement officers during critical investigations. The hill-station backdrop also adds an eerie tone to the narrative, creating a gripping atmosphere throughout the investigation.
Writers Jomon John and Linto Devasia have jointly handled the story, screenplay, and dialogues, aiming to keep the suspense layered until the climax.
Strong Technical Team Adds Depth To The Thriller
Apart from its lead performances, the film has drawn attention for its technical execution. Cinematographer P. M. Unnikrishnan captures the misty hill-station setting effectively, while editor Vinayakh keeps the narrative tightly paced during crucial moments.
The background score by Sreerag Saji has also been appreciated by some viewers for enhancing the suspense. The project has been backed by E4 Experiments in association with Bedtime Stories, with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph presenting the film.
As the theatrical run begins, industry watchers will now closely monitor whether positive word-of-mouth can help Dridam maintain momentum at the box office over the weekend.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.