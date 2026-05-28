After entertaining audiences in theatres, Bhooth Bangla is reportedly heading to OTT. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the Akshay Kumar-starrer. The horror-comedy is expected to premiere around June 12, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

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The film created strong buzz even before release because it marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after nearly 15 years. Their successful collaborations in cult comedy films raised audience expectations, helping the movie gain attention across family audiences and comedy lovers alike.