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Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: Akshay Kumar Starrer Ready For Digital Debut; Set To Stream On THIS Platform
Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla blended spooky folklore with old-school humour to pull audiences into theatres. After a successful box office run, the film is now preparing much-awaited OTT release
Bhooth Bangla Set For OTT Release Soon
After entertaining audiences in theatres, Bhooth Bangla is reportedly heading to OTT. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the Akshay Kumar-starrer. The horror-comedy is expected to premiere around June 12, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Wins Third Weekend Race
The film created strong buzz even before release because it marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after nearly 15 years. Their successful collaborations in cult comedy films raised audience expectations, helping the movie gain attention across family audiences and comedy lovers alike.
Priyadarshan Mixes Horror, Humour And Folklore
Unlike regular horror comedies that mainly depend on jump scares, Bhooth Bangla attempted to blend supernatural thrills with village folklore, emotional drama and Priyadarshan’s signature comic timing. The film carried a nostalgic Bollywood entertainer vibe while introducing a spooky mystery rooted in local legends.
The story follows Arjun, played by Akshay Kumar, who returns from London to his ancestral village after inheriting an old palace. What begins as a family celebration soon turns terrifying when he discovers a curse haunting newlywed brides in the village. According to folklore, a demonic spirit named Vadhusur kidnaps brides for sacrifice. Arjun then takes it upon himself to uncover the truth and save his loved ones.
Strong Ensemble Cast And Impressive Box Office Performance
Along with Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajesh Sharma in important roles. The film also carried emotional value for fans as it included one of veteran actor Asrani’s final screen appearances.
Backed by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film emerged as one of Akshay’s better-performing releases in recent years after Oh My God 2. Despite competition from new releases, Bhooth Bangla maintained a steady theatrical run and reportedly collected nearly Rs 175 crore nett in India and around Rs 240 crore worldwide.
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