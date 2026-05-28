Ranveer Singh is known for choosing unconventional and high-energy roles, but not every major Bollywood project made it to his final lineup. Over the years, the actor has reportedly walked away from several films that later became headline-making releases with other stars. From intense dramas like Kabir Singh and Animal to biopics and period films, here’s a look at five notable movies Ranveer Singh is said to have rejected.

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