Animal to Kabir Singh: 5 Big Bollywood Films Ranveer Singh REJECTED; Read On
Ranveer Singh has often made bold career choices, but several major Bollywood films reportedly slipped out of his hands over the years. From intense dramas to biopics, here are five movies the actor is said to have turned down
Movies Rejected By Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is known for choosing unconventional and high-energy roles, but not every major Bollywood project made it to his final lineup. Over the years, the actor has reportedly walked away from several films that later became headline-making releases with other stars. From intense dramas like Kabir Singh and Animal to biopics and period films, here’s a look at five notable movies Ranveer Singh is said to have rejected.
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Kabir Singh
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly approached Ranveer Singh for the lead role in Kabir Singh before Shahid Kapoor came onboard. However, reports claim Ranveer was uncomfortable with the film’s aggressive and emotionally dark atmosphere at that stage of his career. The film later became one of Shahid Kapoor’s biggest commercial successes.
Animal
Before Ranbir Kapoor headlined Animal, Ranveer Singh was reportedly considered for the role. According to reports, the actor chose not to move forward with the project because of its violent and psychologically intense narrative. Ranbir eventually took over the role and the film turned into a massive box office blockbuster.
Sam Bahadur
Ranveer Singh was also reportedly in talks for Sam Bahadur before Vicky Kaushal was finalised. Reports suggest the actor stepped away due to scheduling conflicts and because he did not want to take on another biopic immediately after portraying Kapil Dev in 83.
Love & War
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War reportedly had Ranveer Singh attached during the early discussions. However, the actor is said to have declined the offer because the role was not the film’s primary lead. The project now stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.
Bombay Velvet
Long before Ranbir Kapoor entered Bombay Velvet as Johnny Balraj, Ranveer Singh was reportedly being considered for the role. Though things never moved ahead, the actor’s name remained linked to the ambitious period drama during its early development stage.
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