Katrina Kaif Pregnant: Speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal becoming parents has intensified, as Katrina's baby bump is clearly visible in a viral picture

Bollywood's popular couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the headlines for some time. It is being said that Katrina is pregnant. Although the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news of their pregnancy, a photo has now surfaced on social media in which Katrina's baby bump is clearly visible.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here's how fans reacted to Katrina Kaif's photo

A picture of Katrina Kaif surfaced on social media, in which she is seen posing in a maroon gown and also showing off her baby bump. It is not yet clear whether Katrina was shooting for her maternity photoshoot or if the viral picture is from an ad. Social media users expressed their excitement, writing, 'So happy for them, congratulations.' Another wrote, 'For a moment, I thought it reminded me of a pregnant Kareena, but wow!! Congratulations.'

When will Katrina-Vicky's baby be born?

Speculation about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy began on July 30, when a video of her and Vicky Kaushal from a ferry port in Mumbai went viral. In it, she was seen wearing an oversized white shirt and baggy pants. This made fans think she was pregnant. After this, some reports started claiming that Katrina will give birth to her first child in October or November.

When did Katrina and Vicky get married?

Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first met in 2019. Gradually, their friendship deepened, and over time, they grew closer. After this, they got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. On the work front for Vicky and Katrina, 2025 has been a fantastic year for Vicky, as his film 'Chhava' earned big at the box office. He is now about to start shooting for 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As for Katrina Kaif, she was last seen in the movie 'Merry Christmas'.