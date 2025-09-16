- Home
- Entertainment
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Welcome Baby Soon? 7 Times They Gave Major Couple Goals
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Welcome Baby Soon? 7 Times They Gave Major Couple Goals
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood’s favorite couple, are fueling pregnancy rumors. Here are 7 sweet moments that highlight their love and show why they continue to be major couple goals for fans worldwide.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Vicky Katrina 's Cute Moments Together
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s 2021 wedding took everyone by surprise, as they kept their relationship under wraps. Since their lavish celebration, they’ve shared several adorable PDA moments online. The couple is also rumored to be expecting, though nothing has been confirmed, and social media is buzzing with the news. Here are the7 sweetest moments we adore!
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Before tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was linked to several high-profile stars. Today, the two are seen as ultimate couple goals, admired by fans for their love and strong bond.
Vicky Kaushal - The 'green flag' husband
Vicky Kaushal is often called the ultimate ‘green flag’ husband. Whenever he’s out with Katrina, he’s seen being incredibly protective and caring, always attentive and supportive—setting major husband goals that fans can’t help but admire and love.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
This Bollywood duo always impresses with their fashion, especially in traditional attire. Vicky and Katrina look stunning here, perfectly coordinated in matching beige outfits, effortlessly rocking the traditional look and proving why they’re style icons everyone loves to follow.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
You can’t miss their adorable selfies.This glamorous couple shares sweet, candid moments on Instagram, showing their love just like any other couple. Their genuine chemistry and warmth make fans fall even more in love with them every day.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif lovingly observes the traditional 'Karwa Chauth' fast for husband Vicky Kaushal every year. She honors the custom at the Kaushal home, dressed in stunning traditional attire, showcasing her devotion and respect for this beautiful cultural ritual.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to impress with their style at every event. The couple looked absolutely stunning and effortlessly elegant while attending a party in town, turning heads and setting fashion goals for everyone around.
Kaushal Family celebrating Holi
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal cherish celebrating holidays with their families. Here, they’re joyfully playing Holi with Vicky’s parents and brother, sharing colorful moments filled with laughter, love, and togetherness that highlight their close family bonds and festive spirit.