Vicky Kaushal dropped a cute post for his wife, Katrina Kaif, on her birthday, and it is too cute to miss. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the same.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples to make everyone go WOW with their crackling chemistry, stunning looks, and undying love for each other. The duo makes millions of hearts beat, and there's no denying that. Yesterday, July 16, Katrina turned 43. The actress was surrounded by immense love and nurturing energy as she rang in her birthday cheer.

Vicky's Cute Post For Katrina

Vicky, shelling major couple goals, took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with his dear wifey. Yes, you read that right. Sharing the tightest hug ever, Vicky wrote, “जान का जन्मदिन.” Take a look at the post here!

Fan's React

Fans were to quick to react to this cute post. One fans wrote, “happy birthday!” Another wrote, “Happy birthday to her You guys are amazing.” One more fans wrote, “So cuteeeeeeee. Another wrote, ”Happy Birthday beautiful Soul, May Allah bless with endless happiness." One more comment read, “Awww you guys make my heart melt!”

On The Work Front

Katrina Kaif does not have any officially announced film releases. Her most recent major film was the thriller Merry Christmas (2024), which is available on Netflix.

On The Personal Front

The actress is currently embracing motherhood. The duo has welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Vihaan.