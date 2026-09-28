5 5 Image Credit : Google

Living There Is Not Easy; Only 12 Hours Of Power

Katrina Kaif spoke openly about the tough living conditions in her mother's village. She explained that the lack of basic infrastructure affects their daily communication. "Living there is not easy. They don't get electricity. There is only 12 hours of power a day. Sometimes I want to FaceTime my mother but can't because there is no power or internet. So we talk on a normal call," Katrina said. She expressed deep respect for her mother's unique and exemplary social work.