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‘Why Is Vicky Kaushal Silent?’ Salman Khan Backs Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Netizens Troll Her Husband
Netizens are trolling Vicky Kaushal right now. Salman Khan openly defended Katrina Kaif against body shaming on social media. But husband Vicky Kaushal is keeping totally quiet. Fans are angry at his silence.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal targeted by trolls
Salman Khan openly supported Bollywood star Katrina Kaif against body shaming. But this exact thing is causing trouble for her husband Vicky Kaushal. Netizens are heavily trolling the actor on social media right now.
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Salman Khan roars on Bigg Boss stage
Katrina Kaif attended a recent Ambani family event. Her photos went viral and many people body-shamed her. Salman Khan got very angry about this on the 'Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. He did not take names but asked, "How can you troll a woman who just became a mother? She will fix her fitness when she returns to acting, give her some time." Salman also slammed trolls who mocked his brother Sohail Khan's age.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Netizens spark anger against husband Vicky Kaushal
A massive debate started on social media after Salman Khan spoke up for Katrina. Netizens are slamming Vicky Kaushal. They are asking why the husband is silent when the ex-boyfriend is defending her. Internet users are making many viral reels and memes to mock Vicky.
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Image Credit : Instagram
What is the reason for Vicky's silence?
Bollywood insiders are discussing another angle to this controversy. Katrina Kaif always stays away from social media drama. She prefers to ignore unnecessary trolls. Vicky Kaushal is simply respecting his wife's decision and privacy. This is why he has not given any public statement.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Salman and Katrina's continued friendship
Salman and Katrina started dating in 2003 and broke up in 2008. But Salman never kept any grudge. He continued working with her in hit films like 'Bodyguard' and 'Tiger'. Katrina still shares a very close bond with Salman's family. Fans are praising Salman for supporting Katrina during tough times. But people are also asking if it is fair to insult husband Vicky Kaushal over this.
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