2 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Salman Khan roars on Bigg Boss stage

Katrina Kaif attended a recent Ambani family event. Her photos went viral and many people body-shamed her. Salman Khan got very angry about this on the 'Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. He did not take names but asked, "How can you troll a woman who just became a mother? She will fix her fitness when she returns to acting, give her some time." Salman also slammed trolls who mocked his brother Sohail Khan's age.