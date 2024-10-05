Katrina Kaif looks elegant in Tarun Tahiliani saree; Know SHOCKING price here

Katrina Kaif dazzled at Kalyanaraman's Navratri bash in a traditional Kashida saree by Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing red paisley motifs and intricate embroidery. Known for her elegance, Katrina chose minimal accessories and a dewy makeup look, highlighting her love for Tarun Tahiliani’s festive creations

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Known for her acting skills, beauty, and intelligence, she has consistently captured the hearts of her fans. Apart from her successful career, Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, with the two being considered Bollywood's "IT" couple. She also stands out as a fashion icon, regularly leaving fans in awe with her stunning appearances

Katrina Kaif

For Kalyan Jewellers' Navratri bash, Katrina Kaif was seen in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani saree. The saree featured Kashida embroidery with paisley motifs and was made from a luxurious silk base. It had a matching blouse made of silk dupion, adorned with tassel detailing on the sleeves. The saree showcased various shades of red, embellished with sequins, zari, gota, and kundan, perfectly embodying a traditional festive look

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif completed her look with dewy-based makeup, highlighting her kohl-rimmed eyes and opting for a nude-toned lipstick along with a bindi. She wore a pair of kundan jhumkis to complement her attire, enhancing her overall elegance. The saree's intricate work made a powerful statement, adding a sense of timeless grace to her appearance

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s saree, which caught everyone's attention, was found on Tarun Tahiliani's official website with a hefty price tag of Rs. 4,84,900. The intricate craftsmanship, combined with the luxurious materials used, makes this saree a prized possession. Its exquisite design and high cost reflect the exclusivity of Tarun Tahiliani’s festive creations.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also chose Tarun Tahiliani for last year's Navratri celebration hosted by Kalyanaraman. She had donned a silk georgette saree adorned with red pearl drops along the hemline and a shimmering border, paired with a matching blouse. Her look was accentuated by open hair, a pair of classy earrings, and dewy makeup, showcasing her signature festive style

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s consistent choice of Tarun Tahiliani’s sarees for Kalyanaraman's Navratri celebrations suggests her fondness for the designer’s festive collections. With a blend of traditional designs and luxurious detailing, Tarun Tahiliani seems to be her favorite when it comes to exuding timeless elegance during the festive season

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's accessory choices were minimal yet impactful. She wore only kundan jhumkis, allowing the detailed saree to remain the focus of her look. This simplicity in accessories, along with her effortless styling, brought a balance of sophistication and elegance to her overall appearance

Latest Videos