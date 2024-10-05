Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif looks elegant in Tarun Tahiliani saree; Know SHOCKING price here

    Katrina Kaif dazzled at Kalyanaraman's Navratri bash in a traditional Kashida saree by Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing red paisley motifs and intricate embroidery. Known for her elegance, Katrina chose minimal accessories and a dewy makeup look, highlighting her love for Tarun Tahiliani’s festive creations

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Known for her acting skills, beauty, and intelligence, she has consistently captured the hearts of her fans. Apart from her successful career, Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, with the two being considered Bollywood's "IT" couple. She also stands out as a fashion icon, regularly leaving fans in awe with her stunning appearances

    article_image2

    Katrina Kaif

    For Kalyan Jewellers' Navratri bash, Katrina Kaif was seen in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani saree. The saree featured Kashida embroidery with paisley motifs and was made from a luxurious silk base. It had a matching blouse made of silk dupion, adorned with tassel detailing on the sleeves. The saree showcased various shades of red, embellished with sequins, zari, gota, and kundan, perfectly embodying a traditional festive look

    article_image3

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif completed her look with dewy-based makeup, highlighting her kohl-rimmed eyes and opting for a nude-toned lipstick along with a bindi. She wore a pair of kundan jhumkis to complement her attire, enhancing her overall elegance. The saree's intricate work made a powerful statement, adding a sense of timeless grace to her appearance

    article_image4

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif’s saree, which caught everyone's attention, was found on Tarun Tahiliani's official website with a hefty price tag of Rs. 4,84,900. The intricate craftsmanship, combined with the luxurious materials used, makes this saree a prized possession. Its exquisite design and high cost reflect the exclusivity of Tarun Tahiliani’s festive creations.

    article_image5

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif also chose Tarun Tahiliani for last year's Navratri celebration hosted by Kalyanaraman. She had donned a silk georgette saree adorned with red pearl drops along the hemline and a shimmering border, paired with a matching blouse. Her look was accentuated by open hair, a pair of classy earrings, and dewy makeup, showcasing her signature festive style

    article_image6

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif’s consistent choice of Tarun Tahiliani’s sarees for Kalyanaraman's Navratri celebrations suggests her fondness for the designer’s festive collections. With a blend of traditional designs and luxurious detailing, Tarun Tahiliani seems to be her favorite when it comes to exuding timeless elegance during the festive season

    article_image7

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif's accessory choices were minimal yet impactful. She wore only kundan jhumkis, allowing the detailed saree to remain the focus of her look. This simplicity in accessories, along with her effortless styling, brought a balance of sophistication and elegance to her overall appearance

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal role in Rishab Shetty Kantara chapter 1 excites fans vkp

    Mohanlal's role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara chapter-1 excites fans

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH ATG

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on ATG

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

    Recent Stories

    Donald Trump says, 'Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites first, worry about rest later' (WATCH) shk

    Donald Trump says, 'Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites first, worry about rest later' (WATCH)

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH) AJR

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH)

    football Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup scr

    Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    Chanakya Niti: How Long Does Money Earned From Wrongdoings Last? anr

    Chanakya Niti: How Long Does Money Earned From Wrongdoings Last?

    Want to look slim in a saree? Here are 9 effective tips RKK

    Want to look slim in a saree? Here are 9 effective tips

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon