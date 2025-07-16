- Home
Katrina Kaif turned 42! She's worked with all three Khan superstars. Let's find out which Khan has been her lucky charm
19
Image Credit : Social Media
Katrina has worked with many stars, including all three Khans. Let's see who brought her the most success.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Salman seems to be Katrina's lucky charm. They've done about 5 films, starting with the 2005 hit, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Their 2008 film, Yuvvraaj, unfortunately, flopped at the box office.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was a super hit, shaking the box office.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was a blockbuster, packed with action.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Tiger 3 (2023) did decent business but didn't meet expectations.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina and Shahrukh's first film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), was a super hit.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Zero (2018) with Shahrukh Khan, unfortunately, bombed at the box office.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Dhoom 3 (2013) with Aamir Khan was a box office hit.
