Katrina Kaif turns 42. Here are top 5 movies of the actress you must watch
A political thriller where Katrina plays Indu, inspired loosely by Sonia Gandhi. She delivers a powerful, layered performance, proving her mettle in a serious, dramatic role.
In this Yash Chopra romance, Katrina plays Meera, torn between love and loyalty. Her emotive performance opposite Shah Rukh Khan adds depth to this heartfelt love story.
As ISI agent Zoya, Katrina blends action and charm alongside Salman Khan in this espionage thriller. Her intense action scenes and sizzling chemistry make it a must-watch.
A vibrant romantic comedy where Katrina plays the quirky and bold Dimple. Her chemistry with Imran Khan adds spark to this refreshing twist on the arranged marriage trope.
Katrina shines as Laila, a free-spirited diving instructor who helps Hrithik Roshan's character rediscover life. A soul-stirring film about friendship, love, and second chances.
Movie Suggestions: 7 star kids debut movies to watch for fun weekend
Parenting Guide: 7 best movies every kid must watch to understand life
Movie Suggestions: 7 feel good Korean Dramas for Beginners to Unwind
Movie Suggestion: 7 best romantic films to watch on first date