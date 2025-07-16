English

Katrina Kaif Birthday

Katrina Kaif turns 42. Here are top 5 movies of the actress you must watch

entertainment Jul 16 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Instagram/KatrinaKaif
English

Raajneeti (2010)

A political thriller where Katrina plays Indu, inspired loosely by Sonia Gandhi. She delivers a powerful, layered performance, proving her mettle in a serious, dramatic role.

Image credits: IMDb
English

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

In this Yash Chopra romance, Katrina plays Meera, torn between love and loyalty. Her emotive performance opposite Shah Rukh Khan adds depth to this heartfelt love story.

Image credits: IMDb
English

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

As ISI agent Zoya, Katrina blends action and charm alongside Salman Khan in this espionage thriller. Her intense action scenes and sizzling chemistry make it a must-watch.

Image credits: IMDb
English

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

A vibrant romantic comedy where Katrina plays the quirky and bold Dimple. Her chemistry with Imran Khan adds spark to this refreshing twist on the arranged marriage trope.

Image credits: IMDb
English

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Katrina shines as Laila, a free-spirited diving instructor who helps Hrithik Roshan's character rediscover life. A soul-stirring film about friendship, love, and second chances.

Image credits: IMDb

Movie Suggestions: 7 star kids debut movies to watch for fun weekend

Parenting Guide: 7 best movies every kid must watch to understand life

Movie Suggestions: 7 feel good Korean Dramas for Beginners to Unwind

Movie Suggestion: 7 best romantic films to watch on first date