Katrina Kaif birthday: 9 films REJECTED by actress; 4 made Deepika Padukone's career
Katrina Kaif Rejected Films: Katrina Kaif turned 42. She was born in 1983 in Hong Kong. While Katrina has been a part of many hit films, there are also some films that she rejected. Let's find out about these films
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal's Singham, released in 2011, initially had Katrina Kaif as the makers' first choice. Due to scheduling conflicts, she declined. The film, made on a budget of ₹20 crore, earned ₹160 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina Kaif was approached for the 2012 film Barfi! However, for some reason, she didn't take the role. The Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer was a hit. Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, it earned ₹175 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina Kaif was the first choice for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, due to a busy schedule, she couldn't do the film. Released in 2013, the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer, made on a budget of ₹88 crore, did a business of ₹201.4 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
Katrina Kaif was approached for the lead actress role in the 2013 film Chennai Express. However, she couldn't do the film for some reason. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, made on a budget of ₹70 crore, earned ₹423 crore at the box office.
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone's role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was first offered to Katrina Kaif. She didn't show much interest in the film. Released in 2013, the film, made on a budget of ₹75 crore, did a business of ₹319.6 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
The makers of Gunday wanted Katrina Kaif to play Priyanka Chopra's character. But she didn't find the story interesting and declined. Released in 2014, the film's budget was ₹51 crore, and it earned ₹130.91 crore. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor alongside Priyanka.
Image Credit : instagram
Amy Jackson's role in Singh Is Bliing was offered to Katrina Kaif, but she showed no interest. The Akshay Kumar starrer was released in 2015. Made on a budget of ₹70 crore, the film did a business of ₹149.10 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
The makers of Bajirao Mastani first approached Katrina Kaif. However, due to scheduling issues, she rejected the film. Then Deepika Padukone took the role. Released in 2015, the film starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Its budget was ₹145 crore, and it earned ₹356.2 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starred in the 2017 film Half Girlfriend. The makers wanted to cast Katrina Kaif opposite Arjun before Shraddha, but Katrina declined. The film, made on a budget of ₹58 crore, collected ₹97.7 crore.
