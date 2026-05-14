Director RJ Balaji had already hinted that the film was facing unexpected issues before release. However, he remained hopeful and said the team had overcome many hurdles during the 32-month journey and believed the problems would soon be resolved for audiences.

Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! — SR Prabu (@prabhu_sr) May 13, 2026