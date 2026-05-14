Karuppu Cast Salary Revealed: From Suriya to Trisha to RJ Balaji, Who Earned What
RJ Balaji's new film 'Karuppu', starring Suriya and Trisha, is hitting theatres on May 14. We've got the inside scoop on how much the star cast was paid for this big-budget movie.
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Karuppu Movie Salary Details
Suriya's first release this year is the film 'Karuppu'. RJ Balaji has directed the movie and also plays the villain for the first time in his career. Trisha stars opposite Suriya. S.R. Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures has produced the film, which also features Natty Natraj, Malayalam actor Indrans, actress Swasika, and comedian Yogi Babu in key roles.
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Image Credit : instagram/Suriya Sivakumar
Karuppu Release
'Karuppu' was supposed to release last year but faced several delays. Now, the film is finally set to hit theatres on May 14. The Tamil Nadu government has even granted permission for a special 9 AM show. This is the first film to get such a permit after CM Vijay took office, and the film's crew even released a poster to thank him.
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Suriya's Salary
Actor Suriya plays a lawyer in 'Karuppu' and is hoping for a blockbuster hit, as it's been a while since his last one. He reportedly earned a whopping ₹45 crore for the film, which is considered the highest salary of his career. Rumours suggest he might be playing a dual role: one as the lawyer Saravanan, and the other as the deity Karuppasamy.
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Trisha and RJ Balaji's Salary
Trisha plays the female lead, a lawyer named Preethi, in the film. She was paid ₹5 crore for her role. Meanwhile, RJ Balaji, who not only directed the film but also played the villain 'Baby Kumar', reportedly took home a salary of ₹2 crore.
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Image Credit : youtube
Other Actors' Salaries
The film also features comedian Yogi Babu, who was paid ₹2 crore. Actor Natty Natraj received ₹1.5 crore, while Malayalam actor Indrans earned ₹80 lakh. Actress Swasika's salary for the film was ₹40 lakh. With such a strong cast, 'Karuppu' is releasing on May 14 amidst huge expectations, and everyone is waiting to see if it will be the blockbuster Suriya needs.
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