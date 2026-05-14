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RJ Balaji

Another major reason to watch 'Karuppu' is RJ Balaji. This is his highest-budget film as a director. While everyone is excited to see how he has presented Suriya in a mass role, there's another twist. RJ Balaji himself is acting in a major role, and for the first time ever, he is playing the villain! Fans are super curious to see how he pulls off this negative character.