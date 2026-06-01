Karuppu delivered another encouraging performance at the box office on its third Sunday. The film collected Rs 5.90 crore net in India on Day 17, marking a notable increase from the Rs 5.15 crore earned on the previous day.

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The third-weekend trend highlights the film’s sustained audience interest. After collecting Rs 54.30 crore during its second week, the film added Rs 3.25 crore on its third Friday, followed by steady gains over the weekend. With these latest figures, Karuppu’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 182.45 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 210.99 crore.