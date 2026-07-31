Cristiano Ronaldo's rise from the Portuguese island of Madeira to becoming one of football's greatest players is a story of talent, discipline and consistency.

His breakthrough came in 2003 when Manchester United signed the teenage forward in a record transfer for a player of his age. He quickly became one of the Premier League's biggest stars, winning multiple league titles, the UEFA Champions League and his first Ballon d'Or.

In 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed the most successful phase of his career. He won numerous domestic and European trophies, became the club's highest-ever goalscorer and collected four more Ballon d'Or awards.

He later represented Juventus before returning briefly to Manchester United. In December 2022, Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on a contract widely regarded as the most lucrative in football history. He extended his stay until 2027, ensuring he could continue playing professionally into his forties.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo has an estimated net worth of around $1.2 billion and remains one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, earning well over $200 million annually through salary and commercial partnerships.