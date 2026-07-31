Kareena Kapoor Khan extended a heartfelt birthday wish to Kiara Advani as she turned a year older. Kiara, known for films like 'Shershaah', is set to star in the upcoming multi-starrer 'Toxic' alongside Yash, slated for a 2026 release.

Bollywood star Kiara Advani turns a year older today. On her special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the 'Shershaah' actor with a hearfelt birthday message. "Happy birthday dearest Kiara..Sending you lots of love and the biggest hug..., " Kareena wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of the stunning actor.

Born on July 31, Kiara is known for her performances in 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Shershaah', among others.

Kiara Advani's Upcoming Project 'Toxic'

She will be next seen in Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

'Toxic' is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages.

The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. (ANI)