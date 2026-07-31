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Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez Love Story: From Gucci Store to Global Power Couple
Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez have reignited wedding speculation after being seen with matching diamond rings during a summer getaway in Mallorca. The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, sparked a fresh wave of rumours.
Of love and loving!
Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez are again sparking wedding rumours. Photographed with matching diamond rings during a Mallorca summer getaway, the speculation runs wild. This comes almost a year after Rodríguez publicly announced their engagement – a long wait for fans.
Only romance and more!
From a chance encounter at a luxury store to a global power couple, their romance fascinates fans. Rodríguez herself announced their engagement. She shared a photo of her spectacular ring on Instagram, with the couple set to officially confirm it in August 2025.
Mallorca Rings Fuel Speculation
Wedding rumours surged after the recent Mallorca trip. Photographers caught Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoying their time on a private yacht. Both sported striking, matching diamond rings. A clear sign to fans and media alike. These images, capturing a relaxed holiday moment, immediately set social media ablaze. Reports quickly spread, especially in Portuguese media. Some even suggested an August 1st wedding at the historic Quinta da Regaleira estate in Sintra, Portugal. But they quickly denied these claims. Family members and Hola magazine said no ceremony was planned for that weekend.
From Gucci Store to Global Stage
2016, that's when the love story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez started by chance. Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant at a luxury Gucci boutique in Madrid. Their paths crossed there. Both describe it as an instant connection, bridging their vastly different worlds.
“The person I love most.” Ronaldo says that about Rodríguez. He openly expresses his strong desire to marry her, showing their deep bond. From those beginnings, Rodríguez underwent a big change. She evolved from a retail worker to a top model, fashion icon, and reality TV star. Her Netflix series, 'I Am Georgina', is popular. Her journey is well-documented, showing fans her life alongside one of the world's most famous athletes. Together, they built a loving, blended family. They raise five children: their two biological daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and Ronaldo's three other children – Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo.
Timeline of their love story
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez meet in Madrid while she is working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. In November 2017, they welcome their first daughter together, Alana Martina.
2019: Engagement Rumours Began
2020: Family Life in Italy
2022: Tragic Loss and New Beginnings - The couple announces they are expecting twins. In April, one of the twins, a baby boy, passes away during childbirth. Their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survives. Ronaldo later describes it as the most difficult period of their lives.
2023: Move to Saudi Arabia Ronaldo joins Al Nassr. Georgina and their children relocate to Saudi Arabia with him2024–2026: Marriage Speculation Continues.
Fans Are Elated!
Fans are waiting. The excitement for their wedding is a constant feature of their high-profile romance. Media and fans closely follow every hint and rumor. They are eager to see them marry. Whenever they say 'I do', Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez remain united.
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