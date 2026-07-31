Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez meet in Madrid while she is working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. In November 2017, they welcome their first daughter together, Alana Martina.

2019: Engagement Rumours Began

2020: Family Life in Italy

2022: Tragic Loss and New Beginnings - The couple announces they are expecting twins. In April, one of the twins, a baby boy, passes away during childbirth. Their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survives. Ronaldo later describes it as the most difficult period of their lives.

2023: Move to Saudi Arabia Ronaldo joins Al Nassr. Georgina and their children relocate to Saudi Arabia with him2024–2026: Marriage Speculation Continues.

Fans Are Elated!

Fans are waiting. The excitement for their wedding is a constant feature of their high-profile romance. Media and fans closely follow every hint and rumor. They are eager to see them marry. Whenever they say 'I do', Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez remain united.