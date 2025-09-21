Karthikeya to Tarun: Tollywood Young Heroes Who Disappeared from the Limelight
Some young Tollywood heroes who once impressed with early hits mysteriously faded away from the spotlight. Here's a look at those actors who showed promise but disappeared from the big screen over time.
Karthikeya Gummakonda
Karthikeya, the youth sensation from RX100, also starred in Guna 369 and 90ML. After 2023, there's no news on his projects. He's reportedly on a break, focusing on family business.
Tarun
After debuting with the 2000 hit Nuvve Kavali, Tarun became a lover-boy icon. Poor script choices led to a decline in his stardom. He is now inactive in films and busy with business.
Varun Sandesh
Varun Sandesh debuted with Happy Days and gained fame with Kotha Bangaru Lokam. A string of flops reduced his offers. He's now seen in fewer films but is active on social media.
Allu Sirish
Part of the Mega family, Sirish acted in films like Urvasivo Rakshasivo but hasn't landed a major hit. He has not announced any new projects since 2022 and is reportedly in Mumbai.
Sumanth Ashwin
Producer M.S. Raju's son, Sumanth Ashwin, left the industry after a series of flops. He recently married a doctor and has reportedly settled abroad, with no clarity on his return.
Aryan Rajesh
Son of E.V.V. Satyanarayana, Rajesh acted in films like Sontham but couldn't sustain his career. He also had a brief, unsuccessful stint as a producer and is now in business.
Venu Thottempudi
Venu (Hanuman Junction) disappeared after 2009, making a brief, unsuccessful comeback. Raja (Anand) left the industry despite his following and is now a pastor serving God.