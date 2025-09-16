Emraan Hashmi Set for Tollywood Debut as Villain Opposite Pawan Kalyan in OG
Emraan Hashmi is making his Tollywood debut as the villain in OG, starring opposite Pawan Kalyan. Known for romantic roles, this new character-driven part is generating great excitement among fans.
As a Serial Kisser
Bollywood’s former Romance King, Emraan Hashmi, is now stepping into villainous roles. Once known for his romantic image, the actor is now embracing powerful, character-driven parts in big films, starting with his Tollywood debut alongside Pawan Kalyan in OG.
Fame with the movie Murder
Emraan Hashmi shot to fame after his 2004 hit Murder, earning the nickname ‘Serial Kisser.’ However, over time, his box office success dipped, with several films failing to make a strong impact despite his growing popularity and bold image.
Emraan as the villain in OG
Now, Emraan Hashmi is making a powerful comeback with a new avatar — playing the main villain in Pawan Kalyan’s OG. Marking his Telugu debut, the actor’s intense role has already created major buzz among fans and film lovers.
Emraan Hashmi's personal life
Despite the highs and lows of his film career, Emraan Hashmi enjoys a stable personal life. He married his high school sweetheart Parveen Shahani in 2006, and the couple has a son. He remains active and engaging on social media.
Bollywood heroes as villains in Tollywood
With Bollywood actors increasingly making their mark in Telugu cinema, Emraan Hashmi’s entry in OG has generated strong buzz. Teaming up with a superstar like Pawan Kalyan has only heightened anticipation for his Tollywood debut.