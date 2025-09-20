Image Credit : ABN

Maganti Murali Mohan, a celebrity who succeeded in movies, politics, and business, has recently retired from everything. He has handed over responsibilities to his children and is spending his life attending movie events and functions.

At 85, Murali Mohan says his fitness is due to his diet, exercise, and proper sleep. It's been about 60 years since he stopped eating white rice, and for dinner, he only has one chapati. He is living a happy life without any health issues.