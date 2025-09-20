Tollywood Actors: Health Secrets of Telugu Film Stars Who Are Fit After 80
These days, it's tough to even live to 70. After 80, people usually retire. But did you know there are stars in our Telugu industry who are still fit even after crossing 80? There are even stars who are over 90. So, what's their health secret?
Tollywood Stars Who Are Over 80
Some movie stars are proving that you can live happily for a long time by following a strict diet, exercising with discipline, and maintaining a proper lifestyle. In an age where living to 60 has become difficult, some stars from Tollywood are healthy even after crossing 80, and some even 90. From Murali Mohan to Sowcar Janaki, who are the stars that are fit even after 80?
Murali Mohan
Maganti Murali Mohan, a celebrity who succeeded in movies, politics, and business, has recently retired from everything. He has handed over responsibilities to his children and is spending his life attending movie events and functions.
At 85, Murali Mohan says his fitness is due to his diet, exercise, and proper sleep. It's been about 60 years since he stopped eating white rice, and for dinner, he only has one chapati. He is living a happy life without any health issues.
Sowcar Janaki
Sowcar Janaki started her career as a heroine and has acted as a character artist, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is currently 94 years old. Due to her age, Sowcar Janaki is not seen in public much these days. Her sister, Krishnakumari, passed away recently. However, Janaki remains healthy because of her lifestyle, food habits, and discipline. She has revealed her health secrets in many interviews.
Giribabu
Actor Giribabu has impressed audiences with his amazing performances in many films as a hero, villain, character artist, father, and grandfather. Having shared the screen with stars from nearly three generations, Giribabu is still fit at the age of 82. He is staying away from movies and spending time with his family. His son, Raghu Babu, is a well-known star comedian in Tollywood. Currently, Raghu Babu is also not doing many films.
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has directed many wonderful films in Tollywood. He was known for his advanced thinking, making movies like Bhairava Dweepa and Aditya 369 with Balakrishna, and Vicitra Sodarulu and Pushpaka Vimanam with Kamal Haasan.
Advanced technology was clearly visible in his films. Singeetam, who worked as an assistant for films like Mayabazar, says he is ready to direct even at the age of 94. However, he has recently stepped away from films and is spending time with his family.
Kanchana
Among the yesteryear heroines who acted with stars for over three generations, Kanchana comes after Sowcar Janaki. She acted with stars like NTR and ANR and recently played Vijay's grandmother in the movie Arjun Reddy. Even at 86, Kanchana says she is ready to act if offered a good role.
Like this, many stars are leading a happy life with a disciplined lifestyle even after crossing 80 and 90. ANR also lived happily for over 90 years without any health problems.