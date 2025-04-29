Karisma Kapoor to Raveena Tandon Ajay Devgn dated THESE 5 actresses before Kajol
From Raveena to Kajol, Ajay Devgn has had relationships with several actresses. After many ups and downs, he finally married Kajol.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 11:06 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Raveena Tandon
Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon's affair began during the shooting of the film Dilwale. However, they broke up after some time.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Karisma Kapoor
According to media reports, Karisma Kapoor was the reason for the separation of Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon, but they also broke up after some time.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Manisha Koirala
According to media reports, Manisha Koirala was the reason for the breakup of Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Tabu
Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked together in many films. There have been reports of them dating several times. However, both have always remained silent.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Kangana Ranaut
During the shooting of the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ajay and Kangana's friendship turned into love. However, Ajay was already married, due to which they broke up.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Kajol
After all this, Ajay Devgn's heart fell on Kajol and both started dating each other. After this, the couple got married in 1999. Now they also have 2 children from this marriage.
Top Stories