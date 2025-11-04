Kareena Kapoor REJECTED This Big Superhit Bollywood Film; Check here
Kareena Kapoor was offered the superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' before her debut, but she rejected it. Later, the role went to Aishwarya Rai, and the film achieved huge success at the box office
Kareena Kapoor made a big mistake by rejecting 'this' film
If something is written in your destiny, you will get it. But if it's not meant to be, you won't get it even with effort. Today, let's learn about Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor rejected good films
Fans eagerly await Kareena Kapoor's films. But she has often made mistakes that caused her to miss out on good movies. Kareena Kapoor was supposed to get some films but didn't.
Which superhit film was rejected
Kareena Kapoor rejected some superhit films that later did very well. She turned down a movie with 3 superstars, which went on to earn a lot at the box office.
Who were the three superstars?
Let's find out who those superstars were. The film starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, which Kareena rejected, is 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.' This movie was released in 1999.
She must still regret it today
Ajay Devgn appeared in the role of Vanraj. However, Aishwarya's role was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. But she refused to do the film. She might still regret it today.
Debuted in 2000
Kareena Kapoor made her debut in the 2000 film 'Refugee,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. But the film was a flop at the box office.