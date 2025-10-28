Image Credit : Instagram

At the event, Kareena spoke openly about embracing her age. “Age is just a number,” she said. “I want to stay fit enough to keep working into my 70s and 80s. I focus on what I eat, how I move, and how I feel — not on how I look.” Her wellness mantra revolves around simplicity: ghee, khichdi, walking, Surya Namaskars, and light weight training. For Kareena, beauty lies in strength, self-care, and balance — not in cosmetic enhancement.