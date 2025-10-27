Image Credit : instagram

Ashtavinayak had announced that Jab We Met would be remade in four other languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, only the Tamil remake, titled Kanden Kadhalai (2009), was made. It was later dubbed and released in Telugu as Priya Priyathama. Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia's TV serial, Love You Zindagi (2011), was inspired by this film.