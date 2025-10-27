Kareena Kapoor Allegedly Asked To Remove Bobby Deol From THIS Movie; Check
Bobby Deol was allegedly removed from a film opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film was released on October 26, 2007, and received a tremendous response upon its release
Bobby Deol was the lead hero of Jab We Met
Few people know that Bobby Deol was the makers' original choice for the lead role in Jab We Met. It's said that he had already signed the film and was preparing for shooting. However, he was dropped.
Why was Bobby Deol removed from the film?
Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor were signed for the lead roles in the film Jab We Met. Kareena was dating Shahid Kapoor at the time. She insisted on casting Shahid in the film and had Bobby removed. Bobby himself revealed this in an interview.
About the movie Jab We Met
Jab We Met is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dhilin Mehta under the banner of Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The film was shot in Mumbai, Punjab, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Manali.
Jab We Met star cast
Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the film Jab We Met also featured Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh, Pawan Malhotra, Kamal Tiwari, Kiran Juneja, Divya Seth, Vishal Om Sharma, Vamika Gabbi, Kishore Pradhan, Brijendra Kala, etc.
Jab We Met collection
The film Jab We Met was made by director Imtiaz Ali on a budget of ₹15 crore (150 million rupees). The movie was a box office success, grossing ₹50.9 crore (509 million rupees). Kareena Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the film.
Jab We Met won 2 National Awards
The film Jab We Met won two National Awards in 2008. Shriya Ghoshal won the National Award for Best Female Singer and Saroj Khan won the National Award for Best Choreography. Both were for the song "Yeh Ishq Hai...".
Jab We Met
Ashtavinayak had announced that Jab We Met would be remade in four other languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, only the Tamil remake, titled Kanden Kadhalai (2009), was made. It was later dubbed and released in Telugu as Priya Priyathama. Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia's TV serial, Love You Zindagi (2011), was inspired by this film.