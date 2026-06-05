Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been among the most talked-about celebrity couples since they began dating over four years ago. Their relationship reached a new milestone when Karan proposed to Tejasswi in a romantic setup on Desi Bling, delighting fans across social media.

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The engagement has sparked renewed interest not only in their love story but also in their successful careers, luxurious lifestyles and growing wealth.