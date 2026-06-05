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- Karan Kundrra V/S Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between The Two Actors? Check Here
Karan Kundrra V/S Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between The Two Actors? Check Here
Karan Kundrra V/S Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines after Karan proposed to his longtime girlfriend in a fairytale-like moment. Who is richer between the two television stars?
A Dream Proposal Put the Spotlight Back on TV's Favourite Couple
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been among the most talked-about celebrity couples since they began dating over four years ago. Their relationship reached a new milestone when Karan proposed to Tejasswi in a romantic setup on Desi Bling, delighting fans across social media.
ALSO READ: Desi Bling Effect! Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Finally Getting Married in Next 4 Months? NEW Report Sparks Speculation
The engagement has sparked renewed interest not only in their love story but also in their successful careers, luxurious lifestyles and growing wealth.
Tejasswi Prakash Built Her Fortune Through Television Success
Tejasswi has established herself as one of television's most bankable stars. Popular shows, reality television appearances and brand endorsements have helped her amass an estimated net worth of Rs 25-30 crore, according to various reports.
Her stint in hit projects such as Naagin 6 significantly boosted her popularity, while endorsement deals and social media collaborations continue to add to her income. The actress also grabbed attention recently for reportedly purchasing a premium Mumbai apartment worth around Rs 7-8 crore.
Karan Kundrra's Investments Give Him the Edge
While Tejasswi enjoys considerable success, reports suggest Karan Kundrra currently holds the advantage when it comes to overall wealth. Estimates of his net worth range from Rs 40 crore to over Rs 90 crore, with most reports placing him comfortably ahead of his fiancée.
Apart from television projects and endorsement deals, Karan has reportedly made substantial investments in real estate, including high-value properties in Mumbai and Dubai. These investments, combined with a wider portfolio of brand partnerships, have significantly strengthened his financial position.
Together, the couple is believed to have a combined net worth of around Rs 70-75 crore. As they prepare for a new chapter following their engagement, Karan and Tejasswi continue to rank among the entertainment industry's most influential and successful celebrity couples.
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