Desi Bling Effect: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has unlocked a whole new level as the actor put a hefty, blingy rock on the actress's finger in a dreamy proposal in Dubai. The duo looked oh-so-stunning as they reminisced about this beautiful moment. Are they getting married soon? Here's what the report says!

It's all way too good in the hood for TV's new engaged couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The duo is still soaking in all the love after a fancy, dreamy Dubai proposal on Desi Bling. The actor put a stunning rock on Tejasswi's finger, and we all gasped, looking at how beautiful the engagement ring was. The actress did not see the proposal coming while filming the show, and her reaction was priceless.

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Newly Engaged Couple In The Town

Karan and Tejasswi are giving back-to-back interviews lately. The duo is not hiding their love and is enjoying every bit of it. From their lavish home tour to aesthetic, cosy pictures - they know how to love every moment with each other. However, we did see the couple hit a few rough patches while on the show, but they have found their destination in love, and there's no denying that.

Are they getting married?

Now, according to a NEW report the duo has reportedly said to marry in four months. Yes, according to a report published in Pinkvilla, a celebrity tarot card reader Dr. Geetanjali Saxena has predicted what the future will look like for the love birds. Yes, as quoted by Pinvilla, "They should, in fact, get married after four months. Their wedding should happen by November-December this year, or next year, January-February.”

She was further quoted as, “As per my cards, they should get married by October next year. Because after that, I can see some problems between them, some mutual differences. According to me, their wedding should happen this year (2026), and if they want to get married, they should do so by 2027. They should get married; it’s a very nice year for them.”

Well, now time would tell when these two tie the knot and enter the era of a blissful married life!