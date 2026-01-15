Kara Movie FIRST Look OUT: Dhanush Starrer To Release on THIS Date
Dhanush's new movie, directed by 'Por Thozhil' director Vignesh Raja, has been titled 'Kara'. Its first look poster was also released today. The movie is set to release to release on this date
Dhanush 54th Movie Kara
Dhanush is one of Tamil cinema's busiest actors. Last year alone, three of his films were released in different languages, all of which became massive hits in their regions.
Dhanush's 54th film
Dhanush, who casually releases 3-4 films a year, is ready for his next big project, D54. Directed by Vignesh Raja of 'Por Thozhil' fame, there's huge anticipation for it.
Title announcement
The first look and title for D54 are out: 'Kara'. The poster's caption reads, 'Sometimes we have to be in a dangerous state to stay alive,' hinting at a revenge thriller.
What does Kara mean?
Many wonder about the title 'Kara'. In the 60-year Tamil cycle (Samvatsaram), 'Kara' is the 25th year. The last 'Kara' year was 2011-12, hinting the film may be set in that period.
