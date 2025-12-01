- Home
It's been 3 days since the release of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Director Aanand L. Rai's movie is making a big splash at the box office. Meanwhile, the earnings figures for the third day have been revealed
Film Tere Ishk Mein
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' was released in theaters on Friday. It's been 3 days since its release, and the collection figures for the third day are now out.
Collection of the film Tere Ishk Mein
Director Aanand L. Rai's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' had massive earnings on its third day. According to sacnilk.com, the movie did a strong business of 16.37 crore on its third day.
Business of the film Tere Ishk Mein
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' opened with 16 crore. On the second day, Saturday, the film collected 17 crore. The film has so far grossed 49.37 crore at the Indian box office.
Occupancy of the film Tere Ishk Mein
Talking about the occupancy of 'Tere Ishk Mein', the morning shows had 14.32%, afternoon 38.60%, and evening shows 45.63%. The film is getting a good response at the box office.
About the film Tere Ishk Mein
'Tere Ishk Mein' is a musical romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. The screenplay is by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It's said to be a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013).
Star cast of the film Tere Ishk Mein
The cast of 'Tere Ishk Mein' includes Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, along with Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ravi Kishan, and others.
Budget of the film Tere Ishk Mein
Director Aanand L. Rai's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' was made on a budget of 85 crore. It's produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.
