Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and his wife Nikki Galrani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Monday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The couple was seen in traditional attire at the revered pilgrimage site in Tirupati.

Indian film actor Aadhi Pinisetty and his wife, actress Nikki Galrani Pinisetty, visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday. The couple was seen participating in religious observances at one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites.

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Aadhi Pinisetty arrived in traditional South Indian attire, wearing a cream-coloured silk dhoti (pancha) with a gold border, paired with a matching cream angavastram draped over his shoulders. He also wore sunglasses and a wristwatch during the visit. Nikki Galrani opted for an elegant ethnic ensemble, featuring a light pink embellished kurta paired with a vibrant queen pink dupatta highlighted with a gold border.

Recent Celebrity Visits

Recently, actor Trisha Krishnan also visited the temple, offering prayers early in the morning. She was seen dressed in traditional attire and greeted paparazzi while posing for fans outside the temple premises.

About the Tirumala Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most significant Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple attracts millions of devotees from across the country and abroad each year.