Kapil Sharma to Rajpal Yadav: India’s Top 5 Wealthiest Comedians Revealed
Many comedians in India have won hearts with their humor, earning crores through sheer talent. Today, we reveal the top 5 richest comedians in the country, and surprisingly, Kapil Sharma isn’t number one.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rajpal Yadav, known for films like 'Malamal Weekly,' 'Hungama,' 'Hulchul,' 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, and 'Dream Girl 2,' has a net worth of approximately ₹80 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Vir Das, a famous stand-up comedian, hosted 'Vir Das: Landing' on Netflix and acted in comedy films like 'Badmaash Company,' 'Delhi Belly,' and 'Go Goa Gone.' He reportedly has a net worth of ₹82 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Johnny Lever, a world-renowned Bollywood actor and comedian, is known for films like the 'Housefull' franchise, 'Hera Pheri' franchise, and 'De Dana Dan.' He reportedly has a net worth of approximately ₹277 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kapil Sharma, currently hosting 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, has also entertained audiences with films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.' His net worth is estimated to be around ₹300 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Brahmanandam, a famous South Indian comedian and actor, is said to be the richest comedian in India. He holds a Guinness World Record for acting in over 1000 films. His net worth is estimated to be around ₹490 crore.
