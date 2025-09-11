Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to Arshad Warsi – Check Net Worth of Star-Studded Cast
Discover the Jolly LLB 3 trailer packed with comedy and action. Explore the net worth of the star-studded cast in this highly anticipated film hitting theaters September 19.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, who leads in Jolly LLB 3, is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors. His estimated net worth stands at ₹2500 crore, reflecting decades of success in films and endorsements.
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi stars alongside Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3. Known for his comic timing and versatile roles, Warsi reportedly has a net worth of ₹341 crore as of 2025.
Saurabh Shukla
Character actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his role as the judge in the Jolly LLB series, returns in Jolly LLB 3. His estimated net worth is around ₹60 crore.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi plays a key role in Jolly LLB 3. According to reports, her estimated net worth is around ₹23 crore.
Amrita Rao
Amrita Rao returns to the screen after nearly 6 years with Jolly LLB 3. Her estimated net worth is reportedly around ₹20 crore.
Annu Kapoor
Annu Kapoor, who was also seen in the previous Jolly LLB film, returns for Jolly LLB 3. His estimated net worth is reportedly around ₹170 crore.
Boman Irani
Boman Irani is set to appear in a special role in Jolly LLB 3. Known for his versatile performances, his net worth is reportedly estimated at around ₹107 crore.
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in the comedy film Jolly LLB 3. According to media reports, the veteran actor has assets worth an estimated ₹150 crore.
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor, who has made a splash in Bollywood films along with TV, will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3. He has assets worth ₹135 crore.