Kantara Chapter 1 Day 6 Collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' is nearing the 300 crore club at the domestic box office and has crossed the 400 crore mark worldwide. Find out how much the film earned on its sixth day and its total collection
'Kantara Chapter 1's' sixth-day earnings
The Kannada film 'Kantara Chapter 1' earned about ₹33.50 crore at the Box Office on its sixth day. After a 50% drop on day 5, the film saw a slight growth, up from Monday's ₹31.50 crore.
How far is 'Kantara Chapter 1' from the 300 crore club in India?
In India, 'Kantara Chapter 1' of Rishab Shetty is very close to the 300 crore club. Given its pace, it's likely to cross this milestone after day 7. In 6 days, the film's domestic collection is about ₹290.25 crore.
'Kantara Chapter 1's' day-wise earnings in India
- Day 1: ₹61.85 crore
- Day 2: ₹45.4 crore
- Day 3: ₹55 crore
- Day 4: ₹63 crore
- Day 5: ₹31.5 crore
- Day 6: ₹33.50 crore (Estimated)
'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses 400 crore worldwide
'Kantara Chapter 1' has joined the 400 crore club worldwide. Its global collection was ₹368 crore by day 5. Adding India's day 6 net of ₹33.50 crore, it's now over ₹401 crore.
'Kantara Chapter 1' in over 125 percent profit
In 6 days, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has earned its makers over 125% profit. Made on a ₹125 crore budget, its net India earnings of ₹290 crore mean a profit of ₹165 crore (132%).
