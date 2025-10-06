Image Credit : instagram

Released on October 2 (Thursday), Kantara Chapter 1 wowed audiences across India, collecting an impressive ₹223.25 crore over its four-day extended weekend. The daily net collections are as follows:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹61.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹45.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹55 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹61 crore

This remarkable performance makes it one of the highest-grossing opening weekends in Indian cinema history.