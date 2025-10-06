- Home
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, earning ₹223.25 crore in its opening weekend, setting new records and establishing itself as a major cinematic success across India.
Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty’s "Kantara Chapter 1" has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of 2025, setting new standards for Indian cinema with an extraordinary opening weekend performance.
Massive ₹223.25 Crore Domestic Collection in Just Four Days
Released on October 2 (Thursday), Kantara Chapter 1 wowed audiences across India, collecting an impressive ₹223.25 crore over its four-day extended weekend. The daily net collections are as follows:
- Day 1 (Thursday): ₹61.85 crore
- Day 2 (Friday): ₹45.5 crore
- Day 3 (Saturday): ₹55 crore
- Day 4 (Sunday): ₹61 crore
This remarkable performance makes it one of the highest-grossing opening weekends in Indian cinema history.
Widespread Appeal Across Languages
Kantara Chapter 1 has captivated audiences not just in Kannada but across multiple languages. As of the third day, the collections by language version are:
- Hindi: ₹50.5 crore
- Kannada: ₹47.6 crore
- Telugu: ₹35.75 crore
- Tamil: ₹15.25 crore
- Malayalam: ₹13.15 crore
The Hindi version is leading the charge, showcasing the film’s pan-India appeal.
Impressive Worldwide Earnings
The film’s success extends beyond Indian borders, having earned approximately ₹325 crore worldwide within the first four days of release. This positions Kantara Chapter 1 as the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film globally in 2025.
Breaking New Ground for Regional Cinema
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has redefined the box office potential of regional films in India. Its strong story, compelling performances, and high production values have won over critics and audiences alike, making it a cultural phenomenon.