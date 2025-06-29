- Home
- Kannappa Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Vishnu Manchu film faces slight dip; Check here
Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa saw a dip in box office earnings on its second day. After earning ₹9.35 crore on its opening day, the film collected only ₹7 crore on Saturday, bringing the total to ₹16.35 crore.
Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's film Kannappa had a strong start at the box office, earning approximately ₹9.35 crore on its opening day in India, marking an impressive debut for the mythological drama.
Kannappa had a total Tamil occupancy of 17.23% on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Morning shows: 13.40%, afternoon shows: 23.41%, evening shows: 14.88%. Night show figures will be available on the 29th morning. Kannappa had a total Telugu occupancy of 39.72% on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Kannappa had a total Hindi belt occupancy of 13.56% on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Morning shows: 7.61%, afternoon shows: 15.28%, evening shows: 17.78% seats reserved.
Kannappa earned approximately ₹7.00 crore on its second day across all languages (early estimates). The film's collection has decreased rather than increased on the first weekend itself.
Kannappa earned only ₹7 crore on its second day, Saturday, June 28th. The total collection for two days is ₹16.35 Cr.
Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhu, Preeti Mukundan, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohanlal in lead roles.