Prabhas' dialogue in 'Kannappa' creates frenzy; Check
Fans went wild in theaters over Prabhas' marriage dialogue in the movie Kannappa. In one scene, Manchu Vishnu asks Prabhas about his marriage
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Released on Friday, Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa received a good response. Vishnu's climax performance is being praised, but audiences point out flaws in the first half. The film's high budget makes its long-term box office performance a point of interest.
Prabhas, Mohanlal, Prabhudeva, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal play key roles. Preeti Mukundan is the heroine. Prabhas's role is being lauded for holding the film together. The movie's pace picks up after his entry in the second half, becoming completely engaging.
The scenes between Prabhas and Manchu Vishnu are great. Surprisingly, the film includes dialogues about Prabhas's marriage, sending fans into a frenzy. Vishnu asks Prabhas if he's married. Playing Rudra, Prabhas retorts, "Why do you care?" Vishnu, realizing he isn't, quips, "You'd know if you were."
This dialogue sparks whistles, claps, and cheers from fans. Prabhas's marriage is a hot topic nationwide. At 45, he remains unmarried, dodging marriage questions. Kannappa features a similar dialogue.
Rumors about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were denied by both. Later, rumors circulated about him marrying someone from Andhra Pradesh. Currently, there's no such talk. Fans eagerly await news of his wedding.