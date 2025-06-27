- Home
- Entertainment
- Kannappa Twitter Review: Prabhas steals the show, Mohanlal's surprise cameo wows fans
Kannappa Twitter Review: Prabhas steals the show, Mohanlal's surprise cameo wows fans
Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa, has finally been released in theaters. The US premieres received a good response. Viewers are now sharing their opinions on Twitter, with mixed reactions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Manchu Vishnu's much-awaited film Kannappa releases today. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film created buzz with its songs and trailers. Overseas audiences have started sharing their first reactions on X (formerly Twitter), praising the visuals and performances.
Kannappa is getting mixed reactions on Twitter. While some viewers call it a visual wonder with impressive storytelling, others highlight flaws in the plot. One user praised the film’s powerful climax, calling it the best part. Audience opinions continue to pour in online.
#KannappaReview ✅🔥
Vishnu Manchu delivers his career-best performance 👑
Prabhas cameo = Goosebumps overload 💥
Mohanlal’s character is a big surprise 👀
BGM & elevations are top-class 💯
Climax is pure emotion – will leave you in tears 😢
BLOCKBUSTER LOADING 📿✨ 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/NhfoLlh9an
— POWER Talkies (@PowerTalkies1) June 26, 2025
#Kannappa Review :
1st half bgm and some sence are worth migtha motham dolaa...
2nd half lo last 15 to 20 min acting of @iVishnuManchu anna kuta ramp u asaluu 🔥🔥🔥🔥 screen presence mind-blowing 🙏🔥🔥
And second half lo #prabhas entry and screen presence worth movie.. pic.twitter.com/5sPKpx3cTN
— Nikhil raj (@Nikhilpushpa847) June 26, 2025
Show completed :- #Kannappa
My rating 3.25/5
Below average 1st half
Super blockbuster 2nd half @iVishnuManchu acting 👌 👌 👌 (especially 2nd half )
prabhas & mohanbabu did an amazing performance
2nd half BGM is heart of the movie
Note:- Must watch film pic.twitter.com/XwvVBCC2RN
— venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) June 26, 2025
Some viewers find Kannappa average, saying the first half is boring but the second half improves. Prabhas’s entry is a major highlight and adds excitement, making the film more enjoyable for many fans.
Positive responses for Prabhas cameo everywhere🔥🔥🔥
25 mins worth cameo❤️🔥🔥
Rudra Aagamanam🛐🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Kannappa #KannappaMovie pic.twitter.com/4Yg7dBV8r5
— 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐚𝐫 🏌🏻 (@devarata_raisar) June 26, 2025
Overall, the second half of Kannappa is better, especially after Prabhas enters. Many people are watching just for him. Mohanlal’s role is a surprise and seems added to impress Malayalam fans.