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Is Shubha Poonja Getting Divorced? Reports Suggest Split From Husband Sumanth Billava After 4 Years
Actress Shubha Poonja and her husband, businessman Sumanth Billava, have filed for divorce. The couple, married for just four years, approached a family court for a mutual consent separation. Both have refused to say anything about it.
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Image Credit : FB
Shubha Poonja Divorce
Sandalwood actress Shubha Poonja, famous for her role in 'Moggina Manasu', is in the news for her personal life. Reports confirm she has filed for divorce just four years into her marriage.
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Image Credit : FB
Approaching the Family Court
Shubha Poonja and her husband, businessman Sumanth Billava, have jointly filed a petition in a family court. They are seeking a divorce by mutual consent, ending their four-year marriage.
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Image Credit : Shubha Poonja Instagram
Shubha Poonja and Sumanth Billava
The couple tied the knot in January 2022. Their wedding was a private affair with only family and close friends. After getting married, Shubha and Sumanth even appeared on reality shows together.
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Likely to Appear in Court
When asked for a comment, Shubha Poonja refused to speak. Her husband Sumanth has also not revealed the reason for the divorce. Now that they've filed the petition, the two will likely have to appear in court.
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Image Credit : Shubha Poonja Instagram
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8
Shubha was a popular contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. She has a long filmography, including movies like 'Jackpot', 'Chanda', and 'Slum Bala'. The actress has also made guest appearances in TV serials.
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