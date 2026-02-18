Who Was Rashmi Leela? Kannada Actress Dies After Long Lung Illness
Kannada actress Rashmi Leela died on February 16 at 37 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis and pulmonary fibrosis. Her lung condition worsened despite treatment, and she underwent a lung transplant about four weeks ago with public support.
Rashmi Leela was a Kannada television actress known for her roles in several serials and for her strong bond with fans on social media. She remained active online even during serious illness and often shared updates about her treatment.
Long struggle with illness
Rashmi had been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for about seven years. This painful condition later affected her lungs. She developed pulmonary fibrosis, a disease in which lung tissue becomes scarred and damaged, making breathing difficult.
Breathing difficulty since last year
Her health continued to worsen despite treatment. Since last year, she had been fully dependent on an oxygen cylinder to breathe, according to reports.
Lung transplant after public support
Doctors eventually said a lung transplant was the only option. After many challenges, the surgery was performed about four weeks ago.
Expensive lung treatment
The transplant cost around Rs 19 lakh. The amount was raised with help from the public and colleagues after an appeal was shared on Rashmi’s social media accounts.
She had earlier requested financial help in August last year, and many people supported her.
Husband confirms death
Her husband, Saraki Manju, shared the news of her death in a Facebook post. He said that despite prayers and treatment, her life could not be saved.
Fans, friends and members of the television industry have expressed deep sorrow over her passing.
Stayed connected with followers online
Even during her illness, Rashmi stayed connected with followers online. Her courage and openness about her health struggles moved many people.
Her death has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a young actress who fought her illness with determination.
