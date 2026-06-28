'Laapataa Ladies' actor Satendra Soni alleged filmmaker Pushpendra Singh threatened to kill him and removed him from a film in Madhya Pradesh after a payment dispute. Soni later confirmed his safe return to Mumbai, thanking local police for their help.

'Laapataa Ladies' Actor Alleges Non-payment, Threats

Actor Satendra Soni, who is known for his roles in 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Mirzapur,' has shared a video on social media alleging that he had a disturbing experience while shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh. In a video posted on Instagram, Soni alleged that filmmaker Pushpendra Singh removed him and several other character artistes from the film after they asked to be paid for eight days of work. He also alleged that the filmmaker had threatened to kill them.

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Soni shared what had happened during the shoot. He said, "I came to Maihar to work on a film directed by Pushpendra Singh called Pedh Palkhi. He gave us Rs 50,000 as a signing amount and told us the remaining payment would be made during the shoot. It's been eight days since filming began, and when we asked him for the money, he told us to pack our bags and leave the hotel. He even threatened to kill us." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaFrZLhPNXk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Safe Return to Mumbai

Later, Soni shared another video confirming that he and the others had safely returned to Mumbai. He also thanked the Maihar police, actor Ashutosh Rana and everyone who helped them during the difficult situation. In the video, the actor said, "We have safely reached Mumbai. Maihar police have supported us immensely; others also helped us. It has been a very tough journey, but we are back in Mumbai." https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaGwMEfIaNh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Who is Satendra Soni?

Satendra Soni has appeared in several films and television projects, including 'Doctor G,' 'Bawaal,' 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' and 'Hello Bachhon.' He received praise for his small but important role in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies,' which was backed by Aamir Khan and was India's official entry to the Oscars. (ANI)