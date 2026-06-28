Rob Lowe has confirmed that a sequel to the 1980s classic 'St Elmo's Fire' is being developed. He stated the current focus is on perfecting the script and that the entire original cast is eager to return for the potential follow-up.

'We Just Need to Get the Script Right'

More than four decades after 'St Elmo's Fire' became a defining coming-of-age drama of the 1980s, actor Rob Lowe has confirmed that work on a long-awaited sequel is progressing, with the team currently focused on developing the script.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the six-time Golden Globe nominee shared an update on the project, saying the filmmakers are committed to getting the screenplay right before moving ahead. "I'm trying to get it done, but I'm excited," Lowe said, adding, "I think the reason that St. Elmo's continues to mean a lot to people is that it's such a great snapshot of your 20s," as per Deadline. He added that the enthusiasm for a sequel extends across the original cast. "Everyone wants to do it. We just need to get the script right, and that's what we're working on," he said as per Deadline.

Lowe has spoken previously about the possibility of revisiting the beloved film. In 2024, he told in an interview that the sequel was in its "very early stages" after he had "met with the studio." He also said the documentary Brats "only added to the excitement around" the original film and a potential follow-up.

A Brat Pack Reunion

Released in 1985 and directed by Joel Schumacher, 'St Elmo's Fire' starred Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Emilio Estevez. The film followed a group of recent college graduates as they navigated adulthood and the challenges of life after university.

The original cast reunited for Andrew McCarthy's 2024 documentary Brats, which revisited the cultural impact of the so-called Brat Pack, a group of young actors frequently associated with popular coming-of-age films of the 1980s.

A separate television adaptation of 'St Elmo's Fire' had previously been in development at NBC in 2019 as a modernised take on the original story, but the project did not move forward.

While no release timeline or additional production details have been announced, Lowe's latest comments indicate that efforts to bring 'St Elmo's Fire' back to the screen continue, with the script remaining the current priority.