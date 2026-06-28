Months after his death, one of James Van Der Beek's final roles in 'Elle' is set to premiere. Co-star Lexi Minetree paid tribute, remembering the late actor's warmth and charismatic performance in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel.

'Elle' Star Pays Tribute to James Van Der Beek

Nearly five months after the death of James Van Der Beek at the age of 48, one of his final onscreen performances is set to reach audiences with the premiere of 'Elle' on Prime Video on July 1. Speaking to Deadline, 'Elle' star Lexi Minetree paid tribute to her late co-star, who plays Dean Wilson in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel series. "He's wonderful. It was incredible working with him," Minetree said of Van Der Beek, adding, "He's so charismatic, and I'm so excited for people to get to see his performance, because he just brought so much life to this character, and to set, honestly."

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Reflecting on their time working together, Minetree recalled the warmth Van Der Beek brought to the production. "I remember meeting him and just feeling so much warmth, and he even brought his daughters to set. It was really incredible. I know this is his last show, and I think fans are gonna be in for a real treat, getting to see him. We miss him so much," she said.

About The 'Legally Blonde' Prequel

Van Der Beek was cast in 'Elle' last year. The actor died in February at the age of 48 after previously sharing his colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2024. Created by Laura Kittrell, 'Elle' serves as a prequel to 'Legally Blonde' and follows future Harvard law student Elle Woods during her high school years in Seattle. Lexi Minetree leads the series as Elle Woods. The ensemble cast also includes Zac Looker, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Tom Everett Scott and June Diane Raphael.

With its July 1 debut on Prime Video, 'Elle' will also mark one of James Van Der Beek's final performances, with his co-stars remembering both his contribution to the series and the warmth he brought to the set. (ANI)