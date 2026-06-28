Prime Video's teaser for 'The Love Hypothesis' shows Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith impulsively kissing professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to convince her friend she's dating. The two then agree to a fake dating arrangement.

Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for its live-action adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's novel 'The Love Hypothesis', offering a first look at the film's blend of science, romance and comedy. It stars Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith and Tom Bateman as Dr Adam Carlsen.

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What the Teaser Reveals

The teaser opens with a documentary-style voiceover that uses science as a metaphor for human relationships. The narrator explains how "molecules stay in motion, vibrating and colliding until they find their match," adding that "something miraculous happens" when they finally "form a bond".

The story then shifts to Olive's attempt to convince her best friend, Ahn (Rachel Marsh), that she has moved on from a previous crush. When Ahn asks, "You mean like a therapist?", Olive replies, "No, like a human man." In a spontaneous effort to prove her claim, Olive kisses the campus's intimidating professor, Adam Carlsen. Realising what she has done, she quickly apologises, saying, "Oh, I'm so sorry, Dr. Carlsen."

The teaser goes on to reveal the foundation of the story's central relationship. Adam agrees to enter into a strategic fake dating arrangement with Olive, complete with rules and boundaries designed to benefit them both.

The trailer concludes with another kiss, this time initiated by Adam. Standing outside a house, he leans towards Olive and says, "I should kiss you... your friends are watching from the balcony." As the teaser ends, the narrator returns with one final line that ties back to the film's scientific theme, "Isn't science fun?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) The Love Hypothesis' will premiere globally on Prime Video on September 23, 2026. (ANI)