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Fans Compare Rakshit Shetty’s Traditional Look To Ravi Anna Character In Su From So
Rakshit Shetty’s latest photos in traditional attire have gone viral on social media, with fans comparing his look to Ravi Anna’s character from Su From So. Memes and edited pictures shared by troll pages have further fuelled the online buzz.
Rakshit Shetty Returns To The Spotlight
Rakshit Shetty, popularly known as the “Simple Star”, had largely stayed away from the public eye after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.
The actor, director and producer was reportedly busy writing the story for his next project.
Now, Rakshit Shetty has once again appeared in public, sparking excitement among his fans.
Rakshit Shetty Celebrates Parents’ Golden Wedding Anniversary
Rakshit Shetty is currently trending on social media after photos of the actor dressed in traditional attire went viral online. The pictures sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether there was any special news behind his appearance.
However, the photos are from a family function organised to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Rakshit Shetty’s parents. The actor was seen preparing for a special puja held as part of the golden jubilee celebrations.
Fans Excited To See Rakshit Shetty Again
Rakshit Shetty has delighted fans by returning to the public eye after largely staying away from media appearances for some time.
The actor had earlier announced that he would be working on two films, Richard Antony and Punyakoti, which have already created excitement among movie lovers.
Fans are also happy to see Rakshit Shetty dressed in traditional attire. Many social media users praised his appearance and said that he looked very handsome in the outfit.
Fans Compare Rakshit Shetty To Ravi Anna
A photo of Rakshit Shetty that is currently going viral on social media has sparked comparisons with Ravi Anna from Su From So.
Several fans and troll pages have shared edited pictures featuring both Ravi Anna and Rakshit Shetty, jokingly claiming that the actor is slowly transforming into the popular character.
The comparisons and memes have attracted considerable attention online, with fans reacting humorously to Rakshit Shetty’s latest traditional look.
Rakshit Shetty Returns To The Public Eye
Rakshit Shetty, popularly known as the “Simple Star”, had largely stayed away from the public eye after the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The actor, director and producer was reportedly busy working on the story for his next film.
Now, Rakshit Shetty has once again appeared in public, much to the excitement of his fans.
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