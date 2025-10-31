Baazigar To Don: 7 Movies Where Shah Rukh Khan Stole the Show as Villain
Shah Rukh Khan has showcased his versatility in films, excelling not only as a romantic-action hero but also gaining fame for his memorable villainous roles, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and Bollywood alike.
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated for his exceptional acting and has delivered countless blockbuster films. Over the years, he has portrayed a wide range of characters on the silver screen, showcasing his versatility and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan Villain Roles
Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed everything from charming romantic leads to intense action heroes in his film career. Interestingly, he has also essayed villainous roles in several movies, earning praise for his performances. Here’s a look at the films where Shahrukh played a negative character.
Baazigar
In the 1993 thriller Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan played a chilling villain opposite Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. The film was a massive blockbuster and is remembered as one of SRK’s most iconic negative roles.
Darr
In the 1993 film Darr, Shah Rukh Khanonce again took on a villainous role. Starring alongside Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, the movie became a blockbuster and cemented SRK’s reputation for playing intense negative characters.
Anjaam
In the 1994 film Anjaam, Shah Rukh Khan played a negative role opposite Madhuri Dixit. Unlike his earlier villainous films, Anjaam performed averagely at the box office but SRK’s performance was widely appreciated.
Ram Jaane
In the 1995 film Ram Jaane, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a character with grey shades. Starring alongside Juhi Chawla and Vivek Mushran, the film didn’t perform notably well at the box office, though SRK’s intense performance was appreciated.
Duplicate
In the 1998 film Duplicate, Shah Rukh Khan played a double role, with one character having grey shades. Starring alongside Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre, the film performed moderately at the box office.
Don
In the 2006 film Don, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the villain opposite Priyanka Chopra. He reprised his negative role in the blockbuster sequel as well. The third installment of the franchise is set to release, but Shah Rukh will not be part of it.